Education secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is among several Biden administration officials who have...
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is among several Biden administration officials who have gotten COVID-19, including CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.(CNBC Television)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s education secretary has tested positive for COVID-19.

Miguel Cardona, who has been vaccinated and boosted against the virus, tested positive Tuesday and has mild symptoms, the Education Department said in a statement.

He tested positive the morning after he attended Halloween festivities at the White House. Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted a trick-or-treat event at the White House on Monday, but the Education Department said they are not close contacts of Cardona, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cardona, 47, separately welcomed elementary school trick-or-treaters to the Education Department on Monday and later spoke at the Association of Art Museum Directors’ annual meeting.

The education chief will continue attending meetings and performing his duties while working remotely and in isolation, his agency said. He will return to in-person meetings when he tests negative.

Cardona is among several Biden administration officials who have gotten COVID-19, including CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.

New TV ads send an urgent message to communities at high-risk of severe illness from COVID-19. (CNN, HHS, Pool)

___

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Courtesy: Heather Lesak
One dead, four flown out in Knox County crash
FILE PHOTO: Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch in Perry District Court earlier this year.
Eastern Ky. sheriff found not guilty in assault case
Kentucky man hit by SUV taken to hospital with serious injuries
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting on a North Korean missile launch with file...
Seoul: North Korea fires additional 6 missiles
Dreary conditions linger one more day before sunshine returns
The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
2 arrested after kids found in home with dog feces, dirty diapers
Courtesy: Heather Lesak
One dead, four flown out in Knox County crash
The suspect faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary elder abuse and more. He also...
Alleged Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to state charges