Eastern Ky. sheriff found not guilty in assault case

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch was found not guilty during a bench trial on Friday for a reported assault at the Perry Central vs. Owsley County High School girls basketball game last year.

In January, WYMT reported Lynch entered a not guilty plea to one count of fourth-degree assault.

Breathitt County Circuit Court staff confirmed the trial took place with Judge Greg Salyers.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.