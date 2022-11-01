Eastern Ky. sheriff found not guilty in assault case
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch was found not guilty during a bench trial on Friday for a reported assault at the Perry Central vs. Owsley County High School girls basketball game last year.
In January, WYMT reported Lynch entered a not guilty plea to one count of fourth-degree assault.
Breathitt County Circuit Court staff confirmed the trial took place with Judge Greg Salyers.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.