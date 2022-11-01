Disaster recovery centers are still open with assistance available

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The application to apply for FEMA and SBA assistance is closed, but disaster recovery centers are still open.

The disaster recovery centers are located in Breathitt, Perry, Pike, Knott and Letcher Counties, as well as multi-agency resource centers in Floyd and Clay Counties.

FEMA, Kentucky Emergency Management, Mitigation and the Small Business Administration each have employees at the locations to assist with needs.

“We just want to make sure that people understand that the disaster recovery centers are going to be open,” said Tauheedah Mateen, Public Affairs Specialist with the SBA. “We are staffed and ready to help those applicants. Those SBA applicants come and speak about their application, we can pull those forms up and go line by line to identify any mistakes you know if you had a denial letter.”

The disaster recovery centers are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

