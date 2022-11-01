Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a note containing a bomb threat being found at Wayne County High School.
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said the note was found in a girl’s bathroom.
The note read, “I hate everyone on November 1st, I will have a bomb say by (bye) to your parents, you will all die.”
Students were taken to the high school gym and kept safe.
A search determined the school was “found to be free of any bomb material and safe.”
Students returned to class at 12:30 p.m.
The school district is closed for the rest of the week due to illness. This is not related to the bomb threat.
The investigation is ongoing.
