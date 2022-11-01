Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note

Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note(Wayne Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a note containing a bomb threat being found at Wayne County High School.

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said the note was found in a girl’s bathroom.

The note read, “I hate everyone on November 1st, I will have a bomb say by (bye) to your parents, you will all die.”

Students were taken to the high school gym and kept safe.

A search determined the school was “found to be free of any bomb material and safe.”

Students returned to class at 12:30 p.m.

The school district is closed for the rest of the week due to illness. This is not related to the bomb threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read more below:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Byrd made his first appearance in court in Laurel County Monday morning.
Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Fire Department Facebook page
Longtime and beloved Pike County firefighter dies
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award

Latest News

Call center workers in Kentucky strike for better working conditions
Call center workers in Kentucky strike for better working conditions
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are out in two hard-hit counties working to remove debris...
Debris pickup deadline reached for eastern Kentucky flood victims
County clerks prepare for early voting to begin in Kentucky
Latest available Ky unemployment data shows while jobless rates fell for most, EKY counties still have high rates