Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a note containing a bomb threat being found at Wayne County High School.

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said the note was found in a girl’s bathroom.

The note read, “I hate everyone on November 1st, I will have a bomb say by (bye) to your parents, you will all die.”

Students were taken to the high school gym and kept safe.

A search determined the school was “found to be free of any bomb material and safe.”

Students returned to class at 12:30 p.m.

The school district is closed for the rest of the week due to illness. This is not related to the bomb threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

