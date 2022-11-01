Death of Nicholasville man gaining national attention

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The death of a Nicholasville man is gaining national attention.

The attorney for the family of Desman LaDuke provided a video from a bystander to the Herald Leader. They say it shows officers pointing guns toward a home. A shot is then fired.

Nicholasville police say LaDuke barricaded himself inside the home. They say LaDuke appeared in a window and pointed two handguns at officers.

WKYT filed an open records request to get the 911 calls for that day. Our request was denied because the investigation is still open.

We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.