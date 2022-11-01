Crews to respond fire at Pike County Detention Center

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are receiving reports that the Pike County Detention Center caught fire earlier Tuesday.

Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer Nick Fleming said the fire department was called out around 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday to the Pike County Detention Center.

A dryer had caught fire and it had spread to the duct work.

Firefighters began to knock down the fire from the outside and eventually moved inside.

Crews removed the duct work.

Fleming confirmed that there were no injuries, but he did say several people in the detention center received oxygen.

Inmates were sheltered in place because of a ventilation system that moves smoke outside of the building.

