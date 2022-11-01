Both directions of US-25E in Knox County closed due to crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Both directions of US-25E in Knox County have been closed due to a crash Tuesday evening in front of Knox County High School.

Officials with Knox County Dispatch tell WYMT that two vehicles were involved in a crash, as were “multiple patients.”

The extent of injuries or number of injuries is not known at this time, but we are told that three EMS units and four helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Officials tell WYMT that US-25E is closed in both directions for two to three miles past the entrance to KY-3439.

It is not known when the road may re-open. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

