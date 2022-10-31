Tips for a safe, healthy Halloween

Trick or treat in well-lit areas and at houses clearly open to visitors. (CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
(CNN) - Many children will be out trick-or-treating Monday, but experts say to make sure to do everything you can to protect little ones before heading out for a night of fun.

It’s time for carved pumpkins, costumes and candy, but make sure your child gets a good dinner, said Dr. Natalie Thoni, a pediatrician with Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

“Something filling that will fuel them throughout the night of trick-or-treating but also will help so they don’t want to just binge candy all night long,” Thoni said.

Taking some water while trick-or-treating can help ghosts and goblins stay hydrated. When it comes to their costume, make sure it fits well so they don’t trip.

If there’s a mask, check that they can clearly see out of it. Use a flashlight or reflective tape so kids can easily be seen by others.

“The real key is making sure your child is visible to cars driving by, so anything bright is great,” Thoni said.

Trick or treat in well-lit areas and at houses clearly open to visitors.

Thoni said a best practice is to wait to eat the goodies.

“When your child brings the candy home, it’s always a good idea to have an adult look over the candy and make sure everything’s in commercially wrapped packages and that it is safe to be eaten,” she said.

And when it comes to goodies, set expectations early on how much they can consume.

“They’ll likely be able to eat a few more pieces of candy than normal, but make sure that we’re going to be saving a lot of the candy to eat in moderation throughout the next few weeks,” Thoni said.

The pediatrician says young children should be accompanied by an adult when trick-or-treating. For teens who go without parents make sure you go over the route they’ll take, when they should be home and pedestrian safety.

