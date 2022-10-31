Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Casey Byrd, the suspect accused of causing a deadly crash that killed London Police Officer Logan Medlock Sunday morning is making his first court appearance. You can watch that below:

Byrd remains in the Laurel County Jail following his arrest. The judge in the case set a $1 million bond during an arraignment that lasted just a couple of seconds inside the Laurel County courthouse.

A not guilty plea was entered for Byrd who said very little from jail during the arraignment.

Byrd is accused of driving drunk. In his arrest citation, police say he failed a breathalyzer test and blew a .294. Also in the citation, we learned Byrd was watching the Kentucky-Tennessee football game at a friend’s house before the deadly crash happened.

We are told the citation states he also claimed to be a federal officer when he was taken into custody. We could learn more about all of this next week during a preliminary hearing that is set for November 8th at 11am. That is when police could testify about what took place.

Meanwhile, a memorial has been set up for Officer Medlock at the London Police Department in the form of a police cruiser decorated in black with some flowers on the hood.

