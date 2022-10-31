Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance

Casey Byrd made his first appearance in court in Laurel County Monday morning.
Casey Byrd made his first appearance in court in Laurel County Monday morning.(Phil Pendleton)
By Brandon Robinson and Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Casey Byrd, the suspect accused of causing a deadly crash that killed London Police Officer Logan Medlock Sunday morning is making his first court appearance. You can watch that below:

Byrd remains in the Laurel County Jail following his arrest. The judge in the case set a $1 million bond during an arraignment that lasted just a couple of seconds inside the Laurel County courthouse.

A not guilty plea was entered for Byrd who said very little from jail during the arraignment.

Byrd is accused of driving drunk. In his arrest citation, police say he failed a breathalyzer test and blew a .294. Also in the citation, we learned Byrd was watching the Kentucky-Tennessee football game at a friend’s house before the deadly crash happened.

We are told the citation states he also claimed to be a federal officer when he was taken into custody. We could learn more about all of this next week during a preliminary hearing that is set for November 8th at 11am. That is when police could testify about what took place.

Meanwhile, a memorial has been set up for Officer Medlock at the London Police Department in the form of a police cruiser decorated in black with some flowers on the hood.

You can find our original story here.

