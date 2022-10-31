Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to mast. (Source: WMC)
By Walter Murphy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Ever since the Mighty Mississippi River reduced to a trickle of its former self, it’s revealed a plethora of lost wonders. The latest find is an old casino riverboat.

The Diamond Lady took its maiden voyage in the early 1990s, according to Captain William Lozier, President of Memphis Riverboats.

He told WMC it operated as a floating casino a few years later but was taken out of commission in favor of a larger vessel around 1999.

Lozier said the vessel was moved to Riverside Park Marina, but winter storms proved too much for the riverboat, and she succumbed to the Mighty Mississippi in 2021.

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to mast.

Claire and Lucy Smith, along with their brother, were only a few of the groups who have made the muddy hike through the receded banks to pay respects to the old Lady.

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to mast.(Action News 5)

“We just thought it’d be fun,” Claire Smith said. “And it’s so, so cool.”

Lucy Smith said she’s on the hunt for some other treasures the Mississippi River might reveal as waters stay at record-low levels.

“Things like this might reveal bones ... or maybe even unsolved murders,” Lucy Smith said. “But you really do get to look at all the rich history of the Mississippi.”

The riverboat isn’t the only lost relic recovered during the river’s historic low water levels. In early October, a treasure hunter in Louisiana found a 100-year-old ferry boat while exploring the riverbanks.

Water levels have risen over the weekend, but aren’t expected to get back to normal just yet.

As the levels continue to rise and fall, there’s no telling what other secrets will be revealed under the black, murky waters of the Mississippi River.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Byrd made his first appearance in court in Laurel County Monday morning.
Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Fire Department Facebook page
Longtime and beloved Pike County firefighter dies
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award

Latest News

Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
After the families of the 17 people killed get their chance to speak, the judge will formally...
Parkland victim’s wife to shooter: ‘You will cease to exist’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one...
One dead, at least 5 injured in Halloween house party shooting, police say
The search for a missing 2-year-old who was last seen in Pasadena has moved to a landfill on...
Landfill searched for missing 2-year-old girl