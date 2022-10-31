‘Randy never stopped’: Pike County firefighter dies after more than 40 years of dedicated service

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Randy Courtney served the Pike County area as a dedicated firefighter for more than four decades, wearing many different hats as part of his turnout gear over the years.

”Randy never stopped. He never stopped learning, he never stopped training. He gave all of us all the knowledge that he had and he kept trying to get more and teach us more every single day,” said Greasy Creek Fire Department Captain Robert Kendrick.

Starting his volunteer journey in 1979 at the Pikeville Fire Department where his father once served as captain, Courtney was known as a legacy firefighter who has since created a legacy of his own.

“Randy had a huge heart. He wanted to help, he wanted to serve; he had a servants heart. And, you know, those are things that those are the intangibles,” said Nee Jackson, Pike County Emergency Management Director who has served with Courtney in the area fire departments for years.

In 1995, Courtney was a founding member of the Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department, later becoming the department’s third captain- where he served until his death Sunday.

“You know, a loss like that, you list those accolades and you think about so many ways that he had impacts. So, you know, there are a lot of people whose lives he’s touched,” said Jackson.

With his dedication to community, his love of teaching was also a large part of who Courtney was. Now, his work will live on through the firefighters he trained in one way or another.

”I mean, he knew it all. Just a lot of knowledge there that’s gonna be hard to replace,” said Pikeville FD Safety and Environmental Officer Christopher Allen.

Allen was Courtney’s partner and then served under him for years, seeing his skills in many different roles over the course of his career.

”A big person to go after and now that he’s gone it’s gonna be some big shoes to fill,” Allen said. “It’s gonna be a hole that I don’t think anyone’s gonna be able to fill for a ling time.”

Though he was retired from his paid role at Pikeville’s department, he continued to volunteer for Island Creek and worked as the Pike County Firefighters Association president for the last 30 years.

“It didn’t matter if you’d been on the fire department six months or 20 years,” Kendrick said. “He took you under his wing. He trained you. He taught you everything he knew.”

The departments are now planning to say their goodbyes, as funeral arrangements are in the works.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.