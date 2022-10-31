Police say man who died after incident pointed guns at officers

According to Kentucky State Police, the Nicholasville Police Department responded to a suicidal subject at a home on Green Street.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have released new information about a situation that resulted in the death of a man in Nicholasville.

Desman LaDuke died after an incident with police on October 22.

According to Kentucky State Police, the Nicholasville Police Department responded to a suicidal subject at a home on Green Street and was confronted by an armed individual.

KSP described the incident in their initial press release as an “officer-involved shooting” but the exact details of what happened are still unknown.

LaDuke’s family says a Nicholasville police officer shot into the home and killed him, unprompted.

Monday, the Nicholasville Police Department released more information, saying LaDuke appeared in the rear window of his home and pointed two handguns at officers.

The investigation by KSP is still ongoing and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Byrd made his first appearance in court in Laurel County Monday morning.
Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Fire Department Facebook page
Longtime and beloved Pike County firefighter dies
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award

Latest News

Monkeypox Vaccine
WVa group begins monkeypox education efforts in Appalachia
FILE PHOTO: Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch in Perry District Court earlier this year.
Eastern Ky. sheriff found not guilty in assault case
WYMT First Alert Weather
Welcome to November! Clouds continue to linger as we start the new month
Kentucky man hit by SUV taken to hospital with serious injuries
(Source: MGN)
Kentucky voters asked whether there’s a right to an abortion