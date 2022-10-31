Partners for Rural Impact Appalachia headquartered in Hazard

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, local leaders and community members gathered for the Partners for Rural Impact Appalachia’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the organization’s new headquarters.

The focus of the organization is ensuring all children living in rural places achieve success.

One of the speakers at the ribbon cutting was the associate VP for Partners of Rural Health, Amon Couch.

“How can we make the lives of children and families in Eastern Kentucky stronger, they’re already strong. We want to make them stronger and so that’s how we do the work but if you see by the turnout today,” he said. “There’s a lot of groups here.”

The new headquarters is located in Hazard.

