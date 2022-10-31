Officials confirm new water outage affecting parts of Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A little more than one month following a widespread water outage, we are told another one is underway.

Officials with Harlan County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook page the outage is affecting the City of Evarts and customers of Black Mountain Utility District (BMUD).

The following locations are open from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday as distribution centers:

Evarts Fire Department

Yocum Creek Fire Department

Cloverfork Fire Department

Officials with the City of Evarts posted on their Facebook page Sunday they were asking people to conserve water, but did not give a reason for the latest outage.

We have reached out to the city and are waiting to hear back.

