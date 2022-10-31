Officials confirm new water outage affecting parts of Harlan County

water outage
water outage(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A little more than one month following a widespread water outage, we are told another one is underway.

Officials with Harlan County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook page the outage is affecting the City of Evarts and customers of Black Mountain Utility District (BMUD).

The following locations are open from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday as distribution centers:

Evarts Fire Department

Yocum Creek Fire Department

Cloverfork Fire Department

Officials with the City of Evarts posted on their Facebook page Sunday they were asking people to conserve water, but did not give a reason for the latest outage.

We have reached out to the city and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Fire Department Facebook page
Longtime and beloved Pike County firefighter dies

Latest News

Casey Byrd made his first appearance in court in Laurel County Monday morning.
Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance
Halloween Forecast: Tricks at first, but maybe some treats for the kiddos this evening
Photo Courtesy: Mt. Vernon Fire Department Facebook page
Crash involving car and tractor trailers causes delays in Rockcastle County
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Fire Department Facebook page
Longtime and beloved Pike County firefighter dies