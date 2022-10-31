Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near the Cumberland Green gas station.

The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the vehicles hit a cow in the road and caused the ambulance to hit another car head-on.

Crews rushed multiple people to the hospital. At least one of them was from the ambulance.

We don’t know how serious their injuries are.

This is a developing story.

