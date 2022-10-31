Longtime and beloved Pike County firefighter dies

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime member of the Pike County first responder community has died.

Officials with the Pikeville Fire Department announced the death of Randy Courtney on their Facebook page Sunday night.

In the post, officials said Randy was a legacy fireman, who followed in his father’s footsteps into the fire service.

He had served as a Battalion Chief for the Pikeville Fire Department and was the Chief of the Island Creek Fire Department.

The post went on to say his legacy at both departments will live on with each firefighter he trained and that his bunker boots will be hard to fill.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

