Ky. parents mourn daughter killed in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge

A deadly disaster in South Korea, at least 153 people dead and dozens more injured following a Halloween crowd surge. (CNN, Doyeon Kim)
By Natalya Daoud, Mary LeBus and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (WXIX) - A college student at the University of Kentucky was identified as one of the 154 people killed in Seoul after a Halloween party became tremendously overcrowded.

Anne Gieske, of Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, attended one of Seoul’s most popular Halloween parties with over 100,000 people, WXIX reports. It has been said the crowd began to surge, crushing people to death.

The Associated Press reported that at least 26 foreigners were among the dead in the Saturday night incident. Anne Gieske is believed to be one of two killed from the United States.

Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was identified as one...
Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was identified as one of more than 150 people killed when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in Seoul, South Korea.(Source: Beechwood Independent Schools via CNN)

The nursing student was studying abroad in South Korea with two other students and one faculty member, according to the university. She had celebrated her 20th birthday in Seoul, just one day before the tragic Halloween party.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Anne Marie. She was a bright light loved by all. We ask for your prayers but also the respect of our privacy. Anne’s final gift to us was dying in the state of sanctifying grace. We know we will one day be reunited with her in God’s Kingdom,” her parents, Dan and Madonna Gieske, told the City of Fort Mitchell.

As details of what exactly happened are still unfolding, the University of Kentucky said it is offering services to those who were affected by the tragedy.

The second U.S. citizen killed in South Korea was identified as 20-year-old Steven Blesi, an international business major who was in the country as part of a study abroad program, according to Kennesaw State University.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award
Travelers and residents should expect smoky conditions in the area.
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

Latest News

An arrest has reportedly been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
LIVE: Indiana police arrest man in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms
Asian Americans are among those challenging the consideration of race in college admissions.
Supreme Court to hear affirmative action challenge
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says