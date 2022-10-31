Knott Co. couple move back into their home that was heavily damaged in flood

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - They called it a celebration, as Daniel and Ruby Jacobs, who have been married for 63 years, are moving back into their home.

“We’re as happy as we can be. We don’t have a lot, but you know we’ve got our lives and we’ve got God,” Daniel Jacobs said.

“The Lord will take care of us,” Ruby Jacobs responded.

We interviewed Daniel Jacobs as his home was getting renovated after it was damaged in the flood. Now some of those volunteers are joining in the celebration.

“They’re here today. They’re gonna be here every single day. Those are the people that matter most to us, the people that come through,” Twyla Messer, daughter of Daniel and Ruby Jacobs, said.

The love from the Jacobs’ family is felt by those who have helped them recover.

“I really mean it when I say these people have become my family. I love each and every one of you all, and today’s just such an honor and such a celebration,” local volunteer Kate Clemons said.

Daniel and Ruby Jacobs now have running water and some valuables that made it through the flood, but they say the biggest prize of all is having each other.

“We both realized, we thought we loved each other as good as you could, but when we were in that flood water, you start thinking about how much you do love him (Daniel),” Ruby Jacobs said.

The Jacobs family is still hoping for more relief from FEMA. They have received around $10,000, but most of the money they have spent rebuilding their home has been out of their own pockets. Daniel and Ruby Jacobs are currently appealing.

