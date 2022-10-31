Kentucky opens season with exhibition win over Missouri Western
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky basketball season if off to a winning start after the Cat’s 56-38 finish against Missouri Western State.
CJ Fredrick, in his post-injury debut, led all scorers with 15 points.
After an apparent knee injury midway through the second half, Sahvir Wheeler exited the game.
Kentucky will host another exhibition game Thursday, Nov. 3 against Kentucky State.
