Kentucky opens season with exhibition win over Missouri Western

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky basketball season if off to a winning start after the Cat’s 56-38 finish against Missouri Western State.

CJ Fredrick, in his post-injury debut, led all scorers with 15 points.

After an apparent knee injury midway through the second half, Sahvir Wheeler exited the game.

Sahvir Wheeler (right leg injury) is out for the remainder of the game. — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 31, 2022

Kentucky will host another exhibition game Thursday, Nov. 3 against Kentucky State.

