Hindman Volunteer Fire Department breaks ground for second station

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three months following historic flooding that damaged the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department, those with the department gathered on Monday to make an announcement.

“It speaks volumes about what not only our fire department, but what our community is capable of,” said Hindman Volunteer Fire Department Chief Preston Hays. “To go from a lot of people losing everything [and] to be able to construct something new in our area despite the difficult time we’ve endured.”

Knott County leaders, community members and volunteer fire fighters came together to break ground for the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department Station 2, which is located along Wells Mountain Road off of Highway 80.

“We do rescue services now, which is something we started doing in January of this year, that we’re really excited for,” said Hays. “Its been a historical year for us, but we want to be able to expand that service and Highway 80 is one of the most traveled roads in our coverage area, so by putting a truck up here that can provide vehicle rescue on top of fire suppression is gonna mean a lot for everybody in this area.”

Chief Hays said this new station will also help lower insurance rates for the people who live near it.

“You live within five miles and 250 foot of a fire hydrant, you get the best rating that we have,” he said. “Its gonna put a lot of homes, businesses, churches, its gonna make a lot more of those entitled and available to the rating a lot of people in the city have.”

This new station will benefit Knott County homeowners like Voncel Thacker.

“Its very exciting, I mean, this is gonna help a lot of people in the surrounding area right here,” said Thacker.”

Chief Hays added since this new station will be on higher ground, they will be transferring a lot of the administrative things over from station 1 to station 2.

Hays said he would also like to thank the Wells family and Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson for helping to turn this idea into a reality.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.