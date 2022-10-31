Halloween Forecast: Tricks at first, but maybe some treats for the kiddos this evening

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the forecast will look a little spooky as we wrap up the month of October, the trick-or-treaters may get lucky this evening when it comes to the rain chances.

Today and Tonight

It could be a bit of a soggy start to this Monday morning for some across the mountains. I do think, however, those rain chances will become lighter as the day wears on. Keep that rain gear handy, just in case. Highs will top out in the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight, while the ghouls and goblins might have to dodge a stray shower or two, most should stay on the drier side. Make sure to keep the WYMT First Alert Weather App handy for the latest updates. Some scattered showers should return late as lows drop into the mid-50s overnight.

You can find the latest trick-or-treat times for your area here.

Extended Forecast

It looks like stray rain chances and clouds will follow us into your Tuesday morning as we start November. Skies will try to clear some in the afternoon hours, giving way to some peeks of sunshine at times. Highs will top out in the mid-60s. That mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies will hang around Tuesday night and into Wednesday as well. Lows will drop into the low 50s Tuesday night before climbing back into the low to mid-60s on Wednesday. We should be dry Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday though!

The sunshine, and the warmth, return on Thursday and will carry us into the first weekend of November. Highs will be in the 70s with some locations getting close to 80 by the end of the weekend. I think this might be what they call Second Summer. Not 100% sure, but the time frame fits.

We’re watching another disturbance late this weekend and early next week, but for now, enjoy the November warmth once it gets here.

Happy Halloween!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.