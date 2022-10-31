Fussy baby helps mom discover breast cancer

The mother was diagnosed with Stage 3 inflammatory breast cancer. She is now in remission. (WDIV, ELLEN RABIDEAU, CNN)
By WDIV Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WDIV) - A Michigan mother says her baby daughter may have saved her life when she refused to breastfeed. Doctors soon discovered the woman had breast cancer.

Tatum Rabideau was born on Mother’s Day 2021. Weeks later, when the baby wouldn’t latch to breastfeed, her mother, Ellen Rabideau, started to worry.

“My right breast became very swollen and large and extremely painful,” Rabideau said.

Ellen Rabideau is in remission more than a year after she was first diagnosed with Stage 3 inflammatory breast cancer. She credits her daughter, Tatum, with helping her discover the cancer.(Source: Ellen Rabideau, WDIV via CNN)

At an appointment six weeks postpartum, her doctor said the breast didn’t look right, so Rabideau had it checked out. A closer look revealed the new mother had Stage 3 inflammatory breast cancer.

“Inflammatory breast cancer is incredibly rare and aggressive, and there is never, usually, a lump to be found,” Rabideau said.

The discovery is why she refers to Tatum, now 1, as the miracle her family needed. Not only did she change her mother’s life, but she may have saved it.

The little girl was delivered a bit early at 37 weeks.

“I really think that her coming early was the start of getting this ball rolling and finding my diagnosis,” Rabideau said.

The mother says she had a clean mammogram in February before giving birth.

Rabideau is now in remission, something she thought wasn’t possible after losing both her maternal aunts to breast cancer when they were in their 40s. She has the same doctors as her aunts did.

Dr. Nayana Dekhne, a breast surgery specialist, says that six months before Rabideau was diagnosed, a study indicated that PARP inhibitor drugs, a type of targeted cancer drug, led to better outcomes in BRCA-mutated patients, like Rabideau.

“I was able to at least provide her with that information to say we have a better chance, Ellen. Your story is going to be different than every other family member,” Dekhne said.

Rabideau is grateful for that different ending.

“To kind of rewrite the story for our family… I feel really lucky,” she said.

Doctors believe Rabideau’s cancer may have started growing while she was pregnant.

Copyright 2022 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

