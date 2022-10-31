Expert suggests using credit report as tool to manage credit card debt

Credit reports show exactly how much you owe to all creditors
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Credit cards balances can be scary and overwhelming at times, but according to financial experts, pulling your credit report is a great way to understand your full credit breakdown.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said if you’re trying to get control of your credit cards, pull your credit report.

According to USA.gov, your credit reports shows the following information:

  • Bill payment history
  • Loans
  • Current debt
  • Where you work
  • Current and past addresses
  • Whether you’ve been sued or arrested
  • Bankruptcy filings
  • Other financial information

Dale said just before the holiday shopping season is a good time to pull your report because you’ll have an idea of where you are before hitting your list.

You are entitled to one free credit report each year under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

There are many sites that offer credit reports, but AnnualCreditReport.com is the only site authorized under FCRA to give a free credit report.

Once you have pulled your report, Dale suggested you list this information:

  • All of your credit cards/debts
  • Interest rate of each card
  • Balance of each card
  • Monthly payment

With this information Dale suggested you map out a payment plan to see how much extra you can pay towards the balances each month. Dale said at the very least pay the minimum on all of them and pick one card, usually the one with the highest interest rate, to start attacking first. She said any extra, unbudgeted money, even $50 a month you can put toward that card, will help you pay down your card debt faster.

You can learn more about credit reports and other credit topics on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) website.

USA.gov also has free resources on credit and debt management.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award
Casey Byrd made his first appearance in court in Laurel County Monday morning.
Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance

Latest News

Candlelight Vigil for London Officer - 6:00 p.m.
Candlelight Vigil for London Officer - 6:00 p.m.
London Officer Latest - 4:00 p.m.
London Officer Latest - 4:00 p.m.
London Officer Latest - 6:00 p.m.
London Officer Latest - 6:00 p.m.
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - October 31, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - October 31, 2022
37-year-old Kevin D. Hale was arrested in Laurel County Friday morning, October 28.
Sheriff’s deputies arrest man wanted on charges in Ohio