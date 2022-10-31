Employees at major Ky. bourbon distillery trying to form union

Labor union Teamsters Local 651 tell us employees at Woodford Reserve have filed for a union...
Labor union Teamsters Local 651 tell us employees at Woodford Reserve have filed for a union election. We’re told teamsters officially filed for the election with National Labor Relations Board on October 12.(Gray Media)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees at one of Kentucky’s major bourbon distilleries are trying to form a union.

Labor union Teamsters Local 651 tell us employees at Woodford Reserve have filed for a union election. We’re told teamsters officially filed for the election with National Labor Relations Board on October 12.

“Woodford Reserves workers are the lowest paid among the bourbon industry in the bluegrass region,” said James Brant, Teamsters Local 651 president.

Brant tells us they’re organizing in search of “better pay, healthcare and job security.” He says the Woodford Reserve employees began their organizing efforts back in February of this year.

Brant says the election will happen on November 17.

Woodford Reserve’s parent company, Brown-Forman, didn’t immediately respond to our request for comment.

