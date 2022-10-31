Crash involving car and tractor trailers causes delays in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An overnight crash in Rockcastle County meant delays for drivers on Interstate 75.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page posted about the incident.

In the original post, officials say one car and two tractor-trailers crashed at mile marker 55 and had shut the southbound lanes of the interstate down for a time.

As of 1:45 a.m. Monday, the left lane was back open, but the middle and right lanes were still closed.

No serious injuries were reported.

