Crash involving car and tractor trailers causes delays in Rockcastle County

Photo Courtesy: Mt. Vernon Fire Department Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Mt. Vernon Fire Department Facebook page(MVFD Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An overnight crash in Rockcastle County meant delays for drivers on Interstate 75.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page posted about the incident.

In the original post, officials say one car and two tractor-trailers crashed at mile marker 55 and had shut the southbound lanes of the interstate down for a time.

As of 1:45 a.m. Monday, the left lane was back open, but the middle and right lanes were still closed.

No serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
Travelers and residents should expect smoky conditions in the area.
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

Latest News

Friends and fans of Loretta Lynn gathered Sunday night at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville to...
Stars and fans gather Sunday night in Nashville to say a final goodbye to the Coal Miner’s Daughter
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Fire Department Facebook page
Longtime and beloved Pike County firefighter dies
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
Invest 606 Finalist
Perry County Man named Invest 606 Finalist with video game streaming business