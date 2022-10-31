Candlelight vigil held for London Police Officer killed while on-duty

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at 8:30 p.m. for fallen London Police Officer Logan Medlock.

The vigil will be at the London-Laurel Farmer’s Market in London.

Officials are expecting a large crowd, so they are asking people to bring their own candle.

Police say Medlock was killed while on-duty early Saturday morning by a suspected drunk driver.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.