Candlelight vigil held for London Police Officer killed while on-duty

london police vigil
london police vigil(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at 8:30 p.m. for fallen London Police Officer Logan Medlock.

The vigil will be at the London-Laurel Farmer’s Market in London.

Officials are expecting a large crowd, so they are asking people to bring their own candle.

Police say Medlock was killed while on-duty early Saturday morning by a suspected drunk driver.

