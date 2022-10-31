Candlelight vigil held for London Police Officer killed while on-duty
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at 8:30 p.m. for fallen London Police Officer Logan Medlock.
The vigil will be at the London-Laurel Farmer’s Market in London.
Officials are expecting a large crowd, so they are asking people to bring their own candle.
Police say Medlock was killed while on-duty early Saturday morning by a suspected drunk driver.
