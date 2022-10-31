BOO! Trick or Treat forecast improving

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - BOO! Happy Halloween everyone! We continue to keep an eye on showers pushing out of the region as we head through trick or treat hours tonight and that leads to some nicer weather through the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Most showers should be gone by the time our ghouls and goblins head out to grab their candy, but we do need to wrap them up a little because we’ve got some temperatures falling through the 60s during trick or treat time for most. Mostly cloudy skies will keep things from getting too cold too quick. In fact, we only fall down into the lower 50s as the last of our showers move out.

A day in between weak disturbances on Tuesday as we watch tonight’s system move out, but another weak system gather steam for the midweek time frame. As it stands, we’ll likely see some clouds work through the region during the day, but still see some sunshine as well. Only slightly above average as those highs settle in the middle to upper 60s. Clouds do start to increase after dark with lows staying mild in the upper 40s to near 50º.

Midweek and Beyond

Another weak system heads in our direction as we head into the day on Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies to be expected in the afternoon with a few showers scattered throughout the region. Unfortunately, still doesn’t look like enough rain to put a dent in our drought status with only a few hundredths of an inch expected at best. Highs will stay around or just slightly above average in the middle to upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies will usher in another dry period as we head into the end of the week.

Models are not doing a great job for late in the week and into the weekend. But the idea is that a rather strong low will be getting going out to our west. Ahead of it, we’ll see some rather gusty southerly winds that will warm us up thanks to sunshine but that will also really heighten already high fire danger. We need to keep an eye on those chances as we head through the end of the week. Highs will be warm, into the lower to middle 70s.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.