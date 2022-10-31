Auburn fires Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Head Coach Bryan Harsin between Auburn and Arkansas at...
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Head Coach Bryan Harsin between Auburn and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics(Todd Van Emst | Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Bryan Harsin era is over in Auburn. Harsin was hired to replace Gus Malzahn as the Tigers’ head football coach in December, 2020.

Harsin leaves the Plains with a 9-12 record as the Tigers’ head football coach, including a 4-9 mark in SEC play. Auburn lost to Houston, 17-13, in last year’s Birmingham Bowl.

The former Boise State head coach survived an internal investigation into the Auburn football program in the offseason, which Harsin later called a “personal attack.” The investigation stemmed from online chatter about Harsin’s coaching style and personal life.

Stay with WTVM Sports Leader 9 as we gather more information on this news.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Byrd made his first appearance in court in Laurel County Monday morning.
Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Fire Department Facebook page
Longtime and beloved Pike County firefighter dies
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award

Latest News

Paintsville falls in first round of state tournament
State volleyball quarterfinals set
Coach Stoops News Conference - October 31, 2022
Coach Stoops News Conference - October 31, 2022
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten - October 31, 2022
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten - October 31, 2022
Coach Stoops at 5:30 p.m.
Coach Stoops at 5:30 p.m.
Top Five Plays of the Week - October 31, 2022
Top Five Plays of the Week - October 31, 2022