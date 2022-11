HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kaylie Farmer is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Kaylie is a senior at Corbin High School where she has a 4.6 GPA.

She is a member of the National Honors Society, Beta Club, the Academic Team, the Red Cross Club, and she is on the bowling and tennis teams.

Congratulations, Kaylie!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.