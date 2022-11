HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to see some movement in the final Mountain Top Ten poll of the season.

1. Corbin

2. Southwestern

3. Pikeville

4. Pulaski County

5. Johnson Central

6. Bell County

7. Letcher Central

8. Lawrence County

9. Breathitt County

10. Shelby Valley

