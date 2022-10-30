UK student killed in South Korea crowd surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is mourning the loss of one of their own, after a student was killed in South Korea this weekend.

According to a social media post, Anne Gieske, was studying abroad and died along with more than 150 other people at a Halloween event as crowds got trapped and crushed.

University of Kentucky President, Eli Capilouto provided this message. In it, he says they have nearly 80 students from South Korea at UK — members of the community — who will need your support.

“Anne, a nursing junior from Northern Kentucky, was studying in South Korea this semester with an education abroad program,” he said. “We have two other students and a faculty member there this semester as well. They have been contacted and are safe.”

Gieske was a member of UK’s Korean Language and Culture Club. The organization provided WKYT the following statement:

“Anne was one of our club members and she was a very kind and outgoing person. We all feel sorry to hear about her loss and we hope that she would rest in peace.”

