Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans

WATCH | Paws 4 The Cause looks to help dogs get adopted
By Julia Sandor
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause is a non-profit animal shelter in Lexington.

This week, vice president and general manager, Anita Spreitzer received an unexpected late night call.

Spreitzer said, “A momma dog had been dropped by a bridge and the puppies were in the bottom of the creek.”

This week alone, they’ve taken in six dogs that were left on the side of the road, or near the woods in Pulaski County. They were mainly found in the Somerset area.

“Somebody loved that dog at one point,” Anita said. “I mean we’ve seen dogs and worked with dogs that you couldn’t even touch them when they came in. They’d go in the corner. This is not like that.”

She said the dogs were dirty when they were rescued, resulting in skin infections.

“I don’t know if that’s what led to everything, we don’t know, and I wish they could tell us, but they can’t talk. So all we can do is think in our heads, like what made this person so desperate. We don’t judge anyone on what happens,” she said.

Right now, Paws 4 the Cause is caring for over 60 animals. Anita said she thinks it might even be the highest number they’ve had.

She said thanks to good Samaritans, their kind acts are what saves animals like these ones.

“The puppies wouldn’t have had a chance. So, this story could’ve turned out really bad but because a village of animal loving people got involved, between good Samaritans and rescues to get these animals into safe havens,” Anita said.

She said before making a decision to dump your pets consider bringing them to a local shelter.

She also said Paws for a Cause is looking for more foster parents at this time.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary coach Philip Haywood injured on sideline
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
Nathan Davidson
Laurel County man arrested on assault charges
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash

Latest News

Invest 606 Finalist
Perry County Man named Invest 606 Finalist with video game streaming business
Knott County officials discuss holiday plans for flood victims
Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700.
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville
Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver
WATCH | Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver
If you’re contacted by a debt collector for a medical bill you believe to be wrong, never pay...
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville