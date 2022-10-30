School bus driver accused of drunken driving on field trip

The driver was charged after police say he failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol content above the legal limit. (WJLA, MEREDITH KATZ, DCPS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTREVILLE, VA. (AP) - A bus driver for an elementary school in the nation’s capital has been charged with driving while intoxicated after his bus veered into a ditch while returning from a field trip to a farm in northern Virginia.

Nine children were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Fairfax County Police said.

The bus was carrying 44 children and four adults back Thursday to Murch Elementary School in Washington, D.C., after a field trip to Cox Farms in Centreville, Virginia — a popular field trip destination in the region.

Troy Reynolds, the 48-year-old bus driver, faces multiple charges, including driving while...
Troy Reynolds, the 48-year-old bus driver, faces multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated and nine counts of reckless care with a child.(Source: DCPS, WJLA via CNN)

Police said the bus hit a rock and veered into a ditch off a road in the northern Virginia county.

The 48-year-old driver from Suitland, Maryland, was charged after police say he failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol content of .20, more than double the legal limit of .08.

Police say the driver’s license had already been revoked in Virginia from a prior drunken driving conviction.

Officers also said they found a combined 18 safety violations on the two buses carrying children to the field trip and that none of the operators were properly licensed to operate a school bus.

D.C. Public Schools said in a statement that it plans to undertake a review of the transportation vendors it uses for field trips and other extracurricular activities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary coach Philip Haywood injured on sideline
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash
Nathan Davidson
Laurel County man arrested on assault charges

Latest News

This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
5-month-old Lilly Johnson died on October 8. Her mother, Rebecca King, is accused of killing...
Mother accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter, court documents say
Invest 606 Finalist
Perry County Man named Invest 606 Finalist with video game streaming business
Knott County officials discuss holiday plans for flood victims