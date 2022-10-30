Scattered showers possible to close out the weekend

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers are possible as we close out the weekend and move into the new work week.

Tonight through Monday night

The forecast looks soggy to close out the weekend. Scattered showers will be possible under a mostly cloudy sky. It will not rain all night, but off-and-on showers are likely. Overnight lows only bottom out in the mid-and-upper-50s.

Grab the rain gear before you head out the door on Monday! Scattered showers stick around. Again, it will not rain all day, but you may need the rain gear at times. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Most of us start to dry out by Halloween night. An isolated shower or two can not be ruled out, but the majority of us stay dry during trick-or-treat time. Lows dip into the lower-50s.

Middle of the Work Week

An isolated shower or two is possible on Tuesday, especially early. However, most of us stay dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be comfortable in the upper-60s. Lows fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Models are not agreeing much on Wednesday’s forecast. The GFS is showing dry conditions, while the European is showing scattered showers. We will keep a close eye on this, but, for now, we are forecasting isolated showers under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-60s, and lows bottom out in the upper-40s.

Watching a Warm Up

Our next big story looks to be above-average temperatures to close out the work week.

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Thursday. Temperatures reach the lower-70s by the afternoon. Lows dip into the lower-50s.

Awesome weather continues into Friday. We look to stay dry under plenty of sunshine. Highs top out in the mid-70s, and overnight lows fall into the lower-50s.

We look to stay dry and mostly sunny into Saturday. Temperatures could be around 10º above average in some places! Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-70s, and lows bottom out in the upper-50s.

