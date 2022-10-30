Perry County Man named Invest 606 Finalist with video game streaming business

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a fundraising opportunity for one Eastern Kentucky teacher’s e-sports club is now a full-fledged business.

Nathan Lyttle of Perry County is the owner of Queen City Streams, where he hosts in-person and online gaming competitions and tournaments. The business began in 2019 and has grown to host events with hundreds of gamers from all over the nation.

”It’s crazy. I never thought that I would be able to do this,” said Lyttle. “I never thought, especially from here in Eastern Kentucky, that I would be hooked up with all of these people from all over the country, and its been something to watch.”

Lyttle is also a finalist for the Invest 606 Pitch Contest in April, where he will give a presentation on Queen City Streams in hopes of earning the grand prize.

