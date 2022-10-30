Perry County Man named Invest 606 Finalist with video game streaming business

Invest 606 Finalist
Invest 606 Finalist(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a fundraising opportunity for one Eastern Kentucky teacher’s e-sports club is now a full-fledged business.

Nathan Lyttle of Perry County is the owner of Queen City Streams, where he hosts in-person and online gaming competitions and tournaments. The business began in 2019 and has grown to host events with hundreds of gamers from all over the nation.

”It’s crazy. I never thought that I would be able to do this,” said Lyttle. “I never thought, especially from here in Eastern Kentucky, that I would be hooked up with all of these people from all over the country, and its been something to watch.”

Lyttle is also a finalist for the Invest 606 Pitch Contest in April, where he will give a presentation on Queen City Streams in hopes of earning the grand prize.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary coach Philip Haywood injured on sideline
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
Nathan Davidson
Laurel County man arrested on assault charges
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash

Latest News

Knott County officials discuss holiday plans for flood victims
Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700.
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville
Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver
WATCH | Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver
If you’re contacted by a debt collector for a medical bill you believe to be wrong, never pay...
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville