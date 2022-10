Kentucky takes a tumble in USA Today Coaches Poll

(WYMT) - Following their 44-6 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, Kentucky took a dip in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Wildcats fell from No. 17 to No. 24 in the rankings.

Other SEC teams include No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 6 Alabama, No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 17 LSU.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD CONFERENCE 1 Georgia 8-0 SEC 2 Ohio State 8-0 Big Ten 3 Tennessee 8-0 SEC 4 Michigan 8-0 Big Ten 5 Clemson 8-0 ACC 6 Alabama 7-1 SEC 7 TCU 8-0 Big 12 8 Oregon 7-1 Pac-12 9 USC 7-1 Pac-12 10 Ole Miss 8-1 SEC 11 UCLA 7-1 Pac-12 12 Utah 6-2 Pac-12 13 Illinois 7-1 Big Ten 14 Kansas State 6-2 Big 12 15 North Carolina 7-1 ACC 16 Penn State 6-2 Big Ten 17 LSU 6-2 SEC 18 Oklahoma State 6-2 Big 12 19 Wake Forest 6-2 ACC 20 NC State 6-2 ACC 21 Tulane 7-1 American 22 Syracuse 6-2 ACC 23 Liberty 7-1 Independent 24 Kentucky 5-3 SEC 25 UCF 6-2 American

