Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police confirms an officer with the London Police Department has died.

Trooper Scottie Pennington told WKYT that the officer was hit and killed by a drunk driver overnight.

He could not confirm any other details.

London Police posted on Facebook that South Main Street at the intersection of KY 229 in front of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts will be closed for several hours while KSP investigates a fatal accident.

KSP did not release the name of the officer, whether he was on duty or not and if someone has been charged.

More details will be released at a press conference this morning.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

