Kentucky falls out of AP Top 25

Mark Stoops ahead of Kentucky's loss to Tennessee.
Mark Stoops ahead of Kentucky's loss to Tennessee.(UK Athletics)
By The Associated Press and John Lowe
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(AP/WYMT) - Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll.

That sets up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week between the Volunteers and top-ranked Georgia. It’ll be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.

Georgia remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points. The Volunteers moved up a spot to No. 2, receiving 18 first-place votes and 1,500 points to match Ohio State. The Buckeyes received 15 first-place votes.

Kentucky fell out of the AP Top 25 entirely, marking their first week unraked all season.

RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE
1Georgia8-0SEC
2Ohio State8-0Big Ten
2Tennessee8-0SEC
4Michigan8-0Big Ten
5Clemson8-0ACC
6Alabama7-1SEC
7TCU8-0Big 12
8Oregon7-1Pac-12
9USC7-1Pac-12
10UCLA7-1Pac-12
11Ole Miss8-1SEC
12Utah6-2Pac-12
13Kansas State6-2Big 12
14Illinois7-1Big Ten
15LSU6-2SEC
16Penn State6-2Big Ten
17North Carolina7-1ACC
18Oklahoma State6-2Big 12
19Tulane7-1American
20Wake Forest6-2ACC
21NC State6-2ACC
22Syracuse6-2ACC
23Liberty7-1Independent
24Oregon State6-2Pac-12
25UCF6-2American

