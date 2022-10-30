Kentucky falls out of AP Top 25
(AP/WYMT) - Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll.
That sets up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week between the Volunteers and top-ranked Georgia. It’ll be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.
Georgia remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points. The Volunteers moved up a spot to No. 2, receiving 18 first-place votes and 1,500 points to match Ohio State. The Buckeyes received 15 first-place votes.
Kentucky fell out of the AP Top 25 entirely, marking their first week unraked all season.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE
|1
|Georgia
|8-0
|SEC
|2
|Ohio State
|8-0
|Big Ten
|2
|Tennessee
|8-0
|SEC
|4
|Michigan
|8-0
|Big Ten
|5
|Clemson
|8-0
|ACC
|6
|Alabama
|7-1
|SEC
|7
|TCU
|8-0
|Big 12
|8
|Oregon
|7-1
|Pac-12
|9
|USC
|7-1
|Pac-12
|10
|UCLA
|7-1
|Pac-12
|11
|Ole Miss
|8-1
|SEC
|12
|Utah
|6-2
|Pac-12
|13
|Kansas State
|6-2
|Big 12
|14
|Illinois
|7-1
|Big Ten
|15
|LSU
|6-2
|SEC
|16
|Penn State
|6-2
|Big Ten
|17
|North Carolina
|7-1
|ACC
|18
|Oklahoma State
|6-2
|Big 12
|19
|Tulane
|7-1
|American
|20
|Wake Forest
|6-2
|ACC
|21
|NC State
|6-2
|ACC
|22
|Syracuse
|6-2
|ACC
|23
|Liberty
|7-1
|Independent
|24
|Oregon State
|6-2
|Pac-12
|25
|UCF
|6-2
|American
