Kentucky falls out of AP Top 25

Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll.

That sets up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week between the Volunteers and top-ranked Georgia. It’ll be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.

Georgia remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points. The Volunteers moved up a spot to No. 2, receiving 18 first-place votes and 1,500 points to match Ohio State. The Buckeyes received 15 first-place votes.

Kentucky fell out of the AP Top 25 entirely, marking their first week unraked all season.

RANK TEAM RECORD CONFERENCE 1 Georgia 8-0 SEC 2 Ohio State 8-0 Big Ten 2 Tennessee 8-0 SEC 4 Michigan 8-0 Big Ten 5 Clemson 8-0 ACC 6 Alabama 7-1 SEC 7 TCU 8-0 Big 12 8 Oregon 7-1 Pac-12 9 USC 7-1 Pac-12 10 UCLA 7-1 Pac-12 11 Ole Miss 8-1 SEC 12 Utah 6-2 Pac-12 13 Kansas State 6-2 Big 12 14 Illinois 7-1 Big Ten 15 LSU 6-2 SEC 16 Penn State 6-2 Big Ten 17 North Carolina 7-1 ACC 18 Oklahoma State 6-2 Big 12 19 Tulane 7-1 American 20 Wake Forest 6-2 ACC 21 NC State 6-2 ACC 22 Syracuse 6-2 ACC 23 Liberty 7-1 Independent 24 Oregon State 6-2 Pac-12 25 UCF 6-2 American

