‘Day of Dignity’ event returns to Lexington to provide living essentials

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As inflation hits its highest levels, many families are finding it difficult to make ends meet. Today, Islamic Relief USA teamed up with community members at Douglas Park for a one-stop shop to help people and give out essentials.

Day of Dignity is an event that helps those in the community protect the dignity of those underserved and underprivileged in Lexington.

“Basically, help those with basic living essentials that they might need,” said Hoda Shalash, City Coordinator of Day of Dignity. “That includes winter coats, school supplies, and backpacks.”

They also provided hot meals, basic medical and dental services, haircuts, and more.

“This is its fourth annual one,” said Shalash. “Our last one was in 2019, so this is our first one back after a couple of years, so we are happy to be able to serve the community.”

Hundreds of volunteers came out to help and say it’s more than just giving back. “

That’s part of what day of dignity is about,” said Shalash. “It’s promoting volunteerism, which is great to gather with our community partners and just folks around the city that want to help other people in their cities.”

They say what goes around comes around, and they hope with the services and items given that the community can continue to thrive.

“We all deserve this and that part of what this event means is to dignify you and provide you with the dignity that you deserve,” said Shalash.

