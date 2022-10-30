‘Day of Dignity’ event returns to Lexington to provide living essentials

WATCH |'Day of Dignity' returns to Lexington to provide essentials
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As inflation hits its highest levels, many families are finding it difficult to make ends meet. Today, Islamic Relief USA teamed up with community members at Douglas Park for a one-stop shop to help people and give out essentials.

Day of Dignity is an event that helps those in the community protect the dignity of those underserved and underprivileged in Lexington.

“Basically, help those with basic living essentials that they might need,” said Hoda Shalash, City Coordinator of Day of Dignity. “That includes winter coats, school supplies, and backpacks.”

They also provided hot meals, basic medical and dental services, haircuts, and more.

“This is its fourth annual one,” said Shalash. “Our last one was in 2019, so this is our first one back after a couple of years, so we are happy to be able to serve the community.”

Hundreds of volunteers came out to help and say it’s more than just giving back. “

That’s part of what day of dignity is about,” said Shalash. “It’s promoting volunteerism, which is great to gather with our community partners and just folks around the city that want to help other people in their cities.”

They say what goes around comes around, and they hope with the services and items given that the community can continue to thrive.

“We all deserve this and that part of what this event means is to dignify you and provide you with the dignity that you deserve,” said Shalash.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary coach Philip Haywood injured on sideline
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash
Nathan Davidson
Laurel County man arrested on assault charges

Latest News

Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
Invest 606 Finalist
Perry County Man named Invest 606 Finalist with video game streaming business
Knott County officials discuss holiday plans for flood victims
Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700.
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville
Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver
WATCH | Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver