Scores from Week 11 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school regular season has come to an end and here’s how our mountain teams fared in their regular season finales.
Floyd Central 57, Betsy Layne 33
Breathitt County 51, Knox Central 20
Corbin 42, Campbell County 0
Casey County 29, Estill County 22
Clay County 27, Garrard County 20
Bell County 38, Harlan County 16
Johnson Central 35, Belfry 0
Raceland 32, Lawrence County 7
Powell County 36, Owen County 35
Leslie County 21, Harlan 18
Letcher Central 45, Bourbon County 6
Lincoln County 28, Rockcastle County 7
Southwestern 36, Madison Central 0
East Carter 35, Martin County 15
McCreary Central 48, Lynn Camp 0
Middlesboro 41, Pineville 38
Magoffin County 40, Morgan County 34
Tolsia (WV) 42, Phelps 0
Shelby Valley 28, Hazard 27
South Laurel 39, Grant County 16
Trimble County 58, Jackson County 0
Wayne County 31, North Laurel 28
Whitley County 54, Danville 50
Williamsburg 22, Perry Central 14
Pike Central vs. Paintsville (not played reportedly due to lack of officials)
