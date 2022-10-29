Scores from Week 11 of mountain high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school regular season has come to an end and here’s how our mountain teams fared in their regular season finales.

Floyd Central 57, Betsy Layne 33

Breathitt County 51, Knox Central 20

Corbin 42, Campbell County 0

Casey County 29, Estill County 22

Clay County 27, Garrard County 20

Bell County 38, Harlan County 16

Johnson Central 35, Belfry 0

Raceland 32, Lawrence County 7

Powell County 36, Owen County 35

Leslie County 21, Harlan 18

Letcher Central 45, Bourbon County 6

Lincoln County 28, Rockcastle County 7

Southwestern 36, Madison Central 0

East Carter 35, Martin County 15

McCreary Central 48, Lynn Camp 0

Middlesboro 41, Pineville 38

Magoffin County 40, Morgan County 34

Tolsia (WV) 42, Phelps 0

Shelby Valley 28, Hazard 27

South Laurel 39, Grant County 16

Trimble County 58, Jackson County 0

Wayne County 31, North Laurel 28

Whitley County 54, Danville 50

Williamsburg 22, Perry Central 14

Pike Central vs. Paintsville (not played reportedly due to lack of officials)

