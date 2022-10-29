Scattered showers return for the second half of the weekend

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather is quiet as we start the weekend, but some changes are on the way by Sunday.

Tonight through Sunday night

If you have any Saturday night plans, the forecast is looking good. We stay dry, but clouds will start to increase. Low temperatures dip into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

A soggy Sunday is on tap across the mountains. Scattered showers are likely, so keep the umbrella nearby. Temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-60s.

Scattered showers stick around into Sunday night under a mostly cloudy sky. Again, you will need the umbrella if you have any plans. Low temperatures only fall into the mid-50s.

Halloween & Trick-or-Treat Forecast

Rain chances continue into Monday. Will it rain all day? No, but scattered showers are likely at times. Again, we stay partly to mostly cloudy. Highs top out in the upper-60s.

A stray shower or two can not be ruled out during trick-or-treat time. However, most of the region will be dry. Low temperatures only bottom out in the mid-50s.

Next Week

We do start to dry out and clear out by Tuesday. A stray shower looks possible, but most of us stay dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures reach the upper-60s. Lows dip into the lower-50s.

The forecast does not change much on Wednesday. An isolated shower or two is possible, but most of us stay dry. Highs top out in the upper-60s, and lows bottom out in the upper-40s.

Above-average temperatures continue for the end of the work week. We stay dry on Thursday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures reach the lower-70s by Thursday afternoon. Again, lows fall into the upper-40s.

The forecast looks quiet on Friday. We stay dry and partly cloudy. Highs look to top out in the mid-70s.

