‘Run for Shelter’ 5K held to benefit Floyd County homeless shelter

Around $3,000 was raised at the 5K with all proceeds to benefit the Mattiwar House of Hope and their mission to help those in need.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mattiwar House of Hope in Floyd County helps people in need throughout Eastern Kentucky.

On Saturday, folks across the region came together at Stonecrest Golf Course for the Run for Shelter 5K to benefit the House of Hope.

“We’re trying to give folks a hand up for whatever reason that they’re down on their luck, they’ve run into a challenging situation in their life, and to take them in and help them,” said House of Hope Vice Chairman Tim Hatfield. “If it’s with a GED, or help them find the job, or help them find housing, it’s very important.”

Around 15 participants came out for the run at 8:30 a.m. and braved the cold for a good cause.

Gangadhar & Surekha Mattiwar, healthcare providers whom the shelter is named after, also recently donated enough money to pay off the shelter’s mortgage. They said their wealth can not be taken to the grave.

“We can not take all this wealth upstairs. We have to spend it somewhere. Here is the best place to spend,” said Gangadhar Mattiwar. “Our society, our people, our neighborhood, I think all these people need some help and whatever we can, we do.”

Officials with the shelter said, although this is not one of their bigger fundraisers, nearly $3,000 was raised with help from the community as well as ARH.

