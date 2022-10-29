Mountain Homeplace hosts a pumpkin patch for plenty of fall fun

Families can pick their own pumpkins and paint them at the Mountain Homeplace or take them home.
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Homeplace has hosted a pumpkin patch every weekend throughout the month of October, but this weekend is the final chance for folks to come out and enjoy the fall festivities before Christmas preparations begin.

With buildings dating back to the mid-1800s, officials said the homeplace is also a chance to learn about local history, and it is like stepping into a time machine.

“It’s wonderful here on the farm and they also get to pick their own pumpkin, they can take that home with them or that can paint it here as well, and then, of course, all of our buildings on the farm are open and they can experience the history that’s here on the farm as well,” said Paintsville Tourism Executive Director Jeremiah Parsons.

Parsons added the pumpkin patch will be open again on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and you can find more information on the Paintsville Tourism Facebook page.

