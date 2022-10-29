KSP investigating Lincoln Co. shooting near school bus with students

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was shot near a bus with students from Hustonville Elementary School in Lincoln County.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 PM on Friday afternoon. A bus with students was near the incident, before immediately being rerouted back to Hustonville Elementary to meet with school staff.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting with Kentucky State Police, while Stanford PD, Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam, and school resource officers responded to Hustonville Elementary to meet with the students that were on board the bus.

According to KSP’s investigation, 35-year-old Charles Mcelroy pulled in front of a residence on Raintree Circle when he was confronted by 61-year-old Robert Sexton. Allegedly, during the confrontation, Sexton fired several rounds into the vehicle, striking Mcelroy.

Charles Mcelroy was taken to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital with critical injuries.

Lincoln County Public Schools has stated that the students impacted by this incident can come to Hustonville Elementary to meet with a counselor from 11 AM until 2 PM on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police is continuing the investigation of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.