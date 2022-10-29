Groups across the region take part in DEA’s biannual ‘Drug Take Back Day’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday, Oct. 29, marked the DEA’s Drug Take Back Day, an event promotes the disposal of unused or expired prescription medications.

“I feel that the more participants, the more participating agencies that are involved, that gives a greater opportunity for the general public to come in and get rid of their expired medications,” said Sgt. Joel Abner with Kentucky State Police Post 13.

Drop off locations were set up across the region, with representatives there to inform people on the importance of disposing of your medication properly.

“A lot of people have expired medications, unused medications that they don’t know what to do with them, so people will just flush them down the toilet and that’s not safe,” said Jennifer Cherian, a pharmacy resident with Baptist Health Corbin Retail Pharmacy. “It can actually go into the water, the drinking water, and can reduce the safety of the water that we’re getting into our systems.”

Keeping unused or expired medication in your home can also increase the risk of it getting into the hands of children, getting eaten by pets or even stolen and trafficked.

“We also don’t want it to be a contributing factor in the opioid epidemic that we’re fighting against,” said Sgt. Abner. “Also, just from a patient using the expired medication, it may not have the same effectiveness that it may have had if it wasn’t expired.”

Sgt. Abner added that offering a take back, especially this month, can also help curb the opioid epidemic.

“This take back falls in the month of October, which is national Substance Abuse Prevention Month, so it goes hand in hand,” said Sgt. Abner.

Sgt. Abner said KSP Post 13 collected 24 lbs. of medication during Saturday’s event.

If you missed the opportunity to drop off your medication during Drug Take Back Day, you can contact your local KSP post to see if they are accepting drop offs.

Baptist Health Corbin Retail Pharmacy also has a permanent drop off bin. They are open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

