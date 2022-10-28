Whitley County snaps Corbins hold on 13th Region volleyball crown

By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After five straight season’s of dominance from the lady Red-Hounds the Colonels spoil the parade with a four-set victory.

Whitley County went down 1-0 loosing set one 25-22, but that’s as far as Corbin would get.

The Colonels stormed back and won the next three set’s including set four, where at one point they where down eight points.

Whitley County advances to the state tournament and will play face Wolfe County.

