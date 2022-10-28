Johnson Central blanks Belfry 35-0 in Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve got a big matchup on this week’s edition of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week, featuring two teams in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten.

The #8 Belfry Pirates heading west to Paintsville to take on the #5 Johnson Central Golden Eagles on Coach Jim Matney Field.

Both teams starting the game with 10+ play drives culminating in turnovers on downs, but Johnson Central finally gets something going early in the second quarter. Chase Price gets the handoff and heads 22 yards into the endzone to put the Golden Eagles up 7-0.

Ensuing Belfry possession included several penalties and on 3rd and long, Chase Varney rares back, looking for Steven Banks, but instead throwing an interception to Johnson Central’s Chandler Spradlin.

However, very few were focused on the game at this point as Varney sustained an injury that kept him on the turf for more than 10 minutes and he was taken off in an ambulance. Not three plays later, two players blocking each other on a punt roll out of bounds into the legs of legendary head coach Philip Haywood. Haywood would also spend time on the turf before being taken out in an ambulance as well.

We are told that Varney is okay and is expected to make a quick and full recovery.

Our thoughts and prayers are with this young man and Coach Haywood.

Shortly after, right before the half, Johnson Central driving back into Belfry territory, hands off to Zack McCoart, who scampers 11 yards into the end zone.

The second half was all Johnson Central, Zack McCoart would run in his second, third, and fourth touchdowns of the game as Johnson Central wins 35-0.

Johnson Central will face Lincoln County in the first round of the playoffs next week. Belfry will take on Russell.

