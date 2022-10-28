UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted in West Liberty

(MGN Photos)
By Dakota Makres and Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 10/28/22 UPDATE ***

The boil water advisory for all West Liberty Water customers was lifted on Friday.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

We have a boil water advisory to pass along to you.

Officials said all West Liberty water customers are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

West Liberty Mayor Mark Walter told WYMT crews found a water leak. Four residents do not have water because of that leak.

Walter said they rerouted water to other customers and issued the boil water advisory as a precaution.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

