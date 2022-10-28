Sunshine continues for now as we warm up into the weekend

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a warm and breezy, then cool and cloudy turn to the work week, we’re back to sunshine out there this afternoon and we have one more day of dry weather ahead.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

More clear skies on the way as we head through tonight. With the clear skies and calm winds, temperatures will be able to drop a bit as we head into tonight. As such, we’re dropping back into the lower to middle 40s for overnight lows tonight. So, if you’re headed out to high school football make sure you grab something to keep you warm, because we’ll be falling through the 50s during the evening hours.

Another mostly quiet weather day expected on Saturday as we see the return of clouds in bulk as we head through the day. That will be ahead of our next storm system which looks to move in late Saturday night and into Sunday. For the day, though, we should expect clouds to increase as highs get up into the upper 60s to near 70º. With clouds hanging around overnight and even a few showers sneaking in, we’re back to lower 50s overnight.

Sunday and Beyond

Showers are on their way back to the region as a weak disturbance works its way into the mountains. Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day as scattered showers break out into the afternoon hours. We won’t see quite the southwest flow ahead of the storms, which means temperatures will remain mild but not overly warm in the upper 60s. Those showers linger overnight and into Monday morning as well.

Latest guidance seems to suggest that the best shower chances will be moving out during the day on Monday, so we may see showers start to move out by trick or treat time. Though, it does look to be cool with highs in the middle 60s falling into the upper 40s overnight. We’ll see some return to sunshine for the middle and later part of next week with highs in the middle 60s to near 70º or so.

