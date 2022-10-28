Southern Kentucky city dealing with string of road sign thefts

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders in Somerset and Pulaski County are dealing with a string of road sign thefts.

Somerset leaders asked for help in stopping the thefts.

City and county leaders said this is a problem that happens from time to time, but it has been even more of an issue in Somerset over the past three to four weeks.

Somerset Streets and Road Director David Hargis said his crew is constantly busy replacing stolen street signs.

“In the last week, or this week, we have put up 8,” Hargis said.

First responders said not having a sign on a road could hurt their response to emergencies.

Hargis added the East Lair Street sign has been stolen twice in recent weeks.

“Well, you just hope your loved one doesn’t live on that street where someone has stolen their sign,” Hargis said. “Because EMS might be looking for East Lair Street and not know where East Lair Street is and go right past, while your loved one is in need of emergency services.”

Pulaski County road officials said they think kids are behind the thefts. They said some signs are taken more frequently than others because it may mean something to them.

Somerset city leaders said each sign and pole can cost more than $100 to replace.

